Christchurch man killed in three-car crash near Rangiora named

The scene of the three-vehicle crash. Photo: NZ Herald

Police have named the Christchurch man killed in a crash near Rangiora in North Canterbury on Saturday.

DaWen Li, 66, of Christchurch, was killed in the crash at the intersection of Plaskett and Oxford Rds about 3.55pm.

A police spokesperson said enquiries into the circumstances of the crash are ongoing.

A spokeswoman for St John said at the time two ambulances, a rapid response vehicle and two managers attended after getting the call.

Two others were also hospitalised with moderate injuries after the crash.

One of the vehicles had been towing a horse float, said a Fire and Emergency NZ spokesman.

He said three crews from the nearby Rangiora station attended the scene.

The 100km/h stretch of road has experienced several bad crashes in recent years.