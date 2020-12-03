Christchurch man killed in three-car crash near Rangiora named

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
DaWen Li, 66, of Christchurch, was killed in the crash at the intersection of Plaskett and Oxford Rds about 3.55pm.
A police spokesperson said enquiries into the circumstances of the crash are ongoing.
A spokeswoman for St John said at the time two ambulances, a rapid response vehicle and two managers attended after getting the call.
Two others were also hospitalised with moderate injuries after the crash.
One of the vehicles had been towing a horse float, said a Fire and Emergency NZ spokesman.
He said three crews from the nearby Rangiora station attended the scene.
The 100km/h stretch of road has experienced several bad crashes in recent years.