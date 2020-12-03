Thursday, 3 December 2020

Christchurch man killed in three-car crash near Rangiora named

    1. Canterbury
    2. Christchurch

    The scene of the three-vehicle crash. Photo: NZ Herald
    The scene of the three-vehicle crash. Photo: NZ Herald
    Police have named the Christchurch man killed in a crash near Rangiora in North Canterbury on Saturday.

    DaWen Li, 66, of Christchurch, was killed in the crash at the intersection of Plaskett and Oxford Rds about 3.55pm.

    A police spokesperson said enquiries into the circumstances of the crash are ongoing.

    A spokeswoman for St John said at the time two ambulances, a rapid response vehicle and two managers attended after getting the call.

    Two others were also hospitalised with moderate injuries after the crash.

    One of the vehicles had been towing a horse float, said a Fire and Emergency NZ spokesman.

    He said three crews from the nearby Rangiora station attended the scene.

    The 100km/h stretch of road has experienced several bad crashes in recent years.

    drivesouth-pow-family_0.png

     

     

    Advertisement

    postanote_header_620_x_80.png

    postanote_620_x_25.jpg

    Local trusted journalism matters - now more than ever

    As the Covid-19 pandemic brings the world into uncharted waters, Star Media journalists and photographers continue to report local stories that matter everyday - yours.

    For more than 152 years our journalists have provided Cantabrians with local news that can be trusted. It’s more important now than ever to keep Cantabrians connected.

    As our advertising has fallen during the pandemic, support from you our reader is crucial.

    You can help us continue to provide local news you can trust simply by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter