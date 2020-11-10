Tuesday, 10 November 2020

Christchurch man looking for good Samaritan mystery driver

    Dominic Clarke's injured hand. Photo: Supplied
    A Christchurch man is looking for his good Samaritan.

    On Sunday afternoon in Wigram, Dominic Clark burnt his hand after the front seat of his car went up in flames from a jerrycan spill.

    Clark said the fire happened after the jerrycan accidentally tipped over and petrol was spilt all over the car.

    "It didn't ignite straight away, I thought 'oh crap I'll clean it up later'.

    "I picked up the can and got out of the car and that's when the whole passenger seat burst into flames."

    Clark suffered serious burns to his hand but, fortunately, a passerby had seen what happened.

    "Steve saw the entire thing go down. He came over and said I'm going to take you to the hospital, an ambulance will take too long."

    The mystery man drove Clark to Christchurch Hospital but did not leave any contact information and took off quickly afterwards.

    "All I know is this guy's name was Steve and he was bald. I tried to ask the doctor and nurses if he left any contact information but he didn't."

    Now Clark is determined to locate the good Samaritan and thank him properly.

    He said he would love to hear from Steve and buy him a beer.

    A doctor later told Clark the fire was likely caused from his cell phone being in close proximity to the split petrol.

     

     

    NZ Herald

     

     

