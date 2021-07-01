Christchurch in market for e-bike, e-scooter companies

Photo: Newsline / CCC

Christchurch City Council is looking for more companies to hire out e-bikes and e-scooters to the public.

Two companies - Lime and Flamingo – currently hold permits to rent out e-scooters in Christchurch, but their permits are due to expire at the end of August.

Lime also has a permit to operate up to 200 e-bikes in the city. That permit, issued by the council on a trial basis, is also due to expire at the end of August.

"We’ve gone out to the market seeking expressions of interest from companies keen to provide e-bike and e-scooter services in Christchurch moving forward," said council transport operations manager Steffan Thomas.

"We want to have two e-scooter providers operating in the city, each with a fleet of up to 800 scooters.

"The new permits that will be granted will be for 12 months, but there will be an option to extend them for a further two years.

"The companies awarded the permits for e-scooters will also each get permits to operate up to 200 e-bikes in the city.

"The use of e-scooters in Christchurch has dropped slightly since our borders closed to international visitors, but they are still very popular here."

Thomas said companies have until July 16 to register their interest to obtain a permit.

"Safety will be a strong focus of the assessment process.

"It is very important to us that providers of e-bikes and e-scooters act responsibly and do all they can to encourage users to travel and park safely," Thomas said.

E-scooters in Christchurch can be ridden on footpaths and shared paths, as well as roads. Riders need to give way to pedestrians and people on mobility devices.