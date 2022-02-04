Friday, 4 February 2022

Christchurch murder trial set for May 2023 after teen's car park death

    Police examining the Countdown car park on Moorhouse Ave. Photo: George Heard
    Supporters of 18-year-old Levi Haami, who died after being found injured in a Christchurch car park, sat quietly in the High Court while a 2023 date was set for the murder trial of his alleged attacker.

    The group - some wearing T-shirts with messages about the dead teen - saw the 16-year-old accused of the December murder appear by video-link before Justice Cameron Mander.

    Name suppression continues for the youth at the request of defence counsel Chris Lange, but its continuation will be argued at a hearing in the Christchurch High Court on February 24.

    Haami was found with serious injuries in the Countdown supermarket car park on Moorhouse Ave, central Christchurch, at 2am on December 4 and died in hospital the next day.

    The teen charged over his death was remanded in December for his first appearance in the High Court where Justice Mander today set a proposed trial date of May 22, 2023, for two weeks.

    Lange said there was no application for the teenager's release on bail pending another call-over in the High Court scheduled for March 25.

    -By David Clarkson
    Open Justice multimedia journalist

