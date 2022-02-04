Christchurch murder trial set for May 2023 after teen's car park death

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
Name suppression continues for the youth at the request of defence counsel Chris Lange, but its continuation will be argued at a hearing in the Christchurch High Court on February 24.
Haami was found with serious injuries in the Countdown supermarket car park on Moorhouse Ave, central Christchurch, at 2am on December 4 and died in hospital the next day.
The teen charged over his death was remanded in December for his first appearance in the High Court where Justice Mander today set a proposed trial date of May 22, 2023, for two weeks.
Lange said there was no application for the teenager's release on bail pending another call-over in the High Court scheduled for March 25.
-By David Clarkson
Open Justice multimedia journalist