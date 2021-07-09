Friday, 9 July 2021

Christchurch NZ Post worker reeling after 'abhorrent' racist message

    1. Canterbury
    2. Christchurch

    A NZ Post worker in Christchurch says he had to take a day off work after a racist message appeared on his scanner.

    The abusive message popped up on his screen when he scanned a parcel he was about to deliver to an address in Halswell on Wednesday morning.

    NZ Post and the police are both looking into it.

    Chen Liu reports:

    The abusive slur reportedly "called for him to go back to his country".

    "I've been living in New Zealand for the last 10 years and have never had of a single thing like that," the worker said.

    "I was really shocked."

    He said it was likely a customer wrote the message, as it popped up where the delivery instructions are entered.

    He took a day off work after the incident.

    "I was a bit worried and scared.

    "The only thing I was thinking is if the customer is racist, the customer could hate me or do something to me."

    A NZ Post spokesperson said the incident was appalling.

    "NZ Post does not stand for any form of racism. The safety and well-being of our people is paramount," the spokesperson said.

    "This incident is abhorrent and unacceptable. We are taking this extremely seriously."

    The spokesperson said the matter is currently with the police and NZ Post will also undertake its own investigation.

    RNZ

