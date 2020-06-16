Christchurch pastor claims to be a victim in offensive sermon

A Christchurch pastor has been heavily criticised online after giving an offensive sermon in which he claims to be a victim because he is “white and old”.

In the sermon on June 9, Wainoni's Celebration Centre church founder Murray Watkinson also called George Floyd a “villain” and said bisexuals are “gutless”.

Floyd's death last month while pleading for his life as he's pinned to the ground by a white Minneapolis police officer's knee pressing into his neck sparked outrage across the world.

Watkinson's sermon has caused a backlash on social media and Stuff has reported some of his congregation are refusing to go back to the church.

In a video of the service posted on YouTube, Watkinson claims he wants to be "controversial and upset people if possible".

"If you can actually stand in covenant, in relationship, in commitment for a lifetime, you're becoming a minority.

"So if you're a minority then you might also be a victim," he said in the sermon.

"I feel I might be a victim. I've been married too long, I'm also a victim because I'm white and old and have some financial substance."

maxresdefault_1_1.jpg Murray Watkinson. Photo: YouTube

Watkinson also said Floyd "ain't no saint, he's a villain”.

He also attacked young people in society "that want to be black".

"Yo man, they're pants are down here.

"Not because they're well endowed, their pants are just down there.

"They've got the black clothes, the black hair, the black attitude going on bro.

"They've got it all going on and you look at them and you think, 'oh my goodness'. Talk about an identity crisis."