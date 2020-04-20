Christchurch player nets $200k Lotto win

Photo: NZH

A Christchurch person was one of four players to take home $200,000 in a first division Lotto win over the weekend.

The other players were from Auckland (two) and Wellington.

Meanwhile, one lucky punter claimed a whopping $13.2 million in Saturday night's Lotto Powerball draw.

The winning ticket was sold online with MyLotto in the Manawatu/Whanganui region. The winner took $13 million from Powerball first division and another $200,000 from Lotto first division.

The next biggest winner with $1 million was a single strike four ticket bought in Waikato.

It is the fourth Lotto Powerball jackpot in 2020, and the third time this year a player has taken home an eight-figure sum.