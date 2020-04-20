Christchurch player nets $200k Lotto win

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
The other players were from Auckland (two) and Wellington.
Meanwhile, one lucky punter claimed a whopping $13.2 million in Saturday night's Lotto Powerball draw.
The winning ticket was sold online with MyLotto in the Manawatu/Whanganui region. The winner took $13 million from Powerball first division and another $200,000 from Lotto first division.
The next biggest winner with $1 million was a single strike four ticket bought in Waikato.
It is the fourth Lotto Powerball jackpot in 2020, and the third time this year a player has taken home an eight-figure sum.