Christchurch player snaps up huge Lotto win

One lucky Christchurch Lotto Powerball player has had their life changed by winning $33.5 million in tonight’s draw.

Tonight’s numbers are 33, 31, 15, 5, 4 and 8. The bonus ball was 29 and the Powerball was 10.

The winning ticket was bought at Fresh Choice Merivale. The prize is made up of $33m from Powerball First Division and $500,000 from Lotto First Division.

This is the highest jackpot won since 2021, and the third-highest jackpot ever. The winner becomes the ninth multi-millionaire this year thanks to Lotto Powerball.

One other lucky player won $500,000 with Lotto First Division tonight - that ticket was sold on MyLotto to someone in Auckland.

Three other people won in the second division, taking home $34,997 each.

The Powerball jackpot surged after Saturday’s draw of $30m went unstruck.

Lotto head of communications Lucy Fullarton earlier told The New Zealand Herald that Lotto would meet with any potential winner “as soon as possible” to provide comprehensive guidance and support for the win.

They would also refer them to the right expertise to set them up “for a great future”.

The last time somebody walked away with a $33m prize pot was in 2013 when the winning ticket was sold in a shoe repair shop in Ponsonby, Auckland.

In 2021, the second-largest Lotto victory was achieved in the small Waikato town of Pōkeno, when a ticket became worth $42.2m.

This feat was beaten by the biggest win in New Zealand’s Lotto history, which was achieved in 2016 when an Auckland resident claimed a prize of $44m.