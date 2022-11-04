Christchurch police officer facing theft charges named

Brearna Sloss worked at the Christchurch Central Police Station. Photo: George Heard

A Christchurch-based police officer facing more than a dozen charges, including theft while at work, can now be named.

Brearna Kelsi Sloss, a constable based at the Christchurch Central Police Station, had her first appearance in the Christchurch District Court in August.

At the time she was granted interim name suppression, which also covered her occupation.

On Friday, the court confirmed name suppression had since lapsed. She is next due to appear in court next month.

Canterbury metro area commander Superintendent Lane Todd earlier confirmed Sloss had been charged with nine counts of theft by a person in a special relationship and five charges of accessing a computer system for a dishonest purpose. The alleged offending spanned several months.

Sloss, who has pleaded not guilty to the charges, has been stood down from duty.

“As part of standard procedure, the Independent Police Conduct Authority (IPCA) has been notified,” Todd said.

“Given these matters are now before the Court, we are not in a position to provide further common or detail.”

-By Sam Sherwood