Christchurch pool complex to close for most of next year

Photo: Christchurch City Council

Christchurch's Jellie Park Recreation and Sport Centre is set to close next year for maintenance and strengthening work.

The centre will close in April 2026, with the reopening of the group fitness area, gym and summer pools planned for November 2026.

The indoor pools are expected to reopen within the first quarter of 2027.

"We’ll be completing earthquake strengthening, upgrading the heating, air conditioning and pool water filtration, and undertaking re-cladding, internal reconfigurations, extensive refurbishment and general maintenance,” said Christchurch City Council head of recreation, sport and events Nigel Cox.

The upgrades are being completed as part of the council’s planned facility maintenance programme and will improve the facility’s earthquake resilience, energy efficiency, air and water quality, and overall appearance.

"We’ve scheduled the closure in April to follow Jellie Park’s busy summer pool season. By this time, the new Parakiore Recreation and Sport Centre will have opened in the central city, which will boost capacity across the network,” said Cox.

"Parakiore will also become the new permanent home for High Performance Sport New Zealand (HPSNZ), freeing up their temporary training base, built after the earthquakes at Jellie Park.

"We’ve arranged with Sport NZ for our Jellie Park gym and group fitness services – except for aqua classes – to temporarily relocate next door to the HPSNZ building, helping to reduce the disruption for many members. Its proximity, size and performance-grade sporting facilities make it the ideal alternative venue."

For pool members and customers who would normally use Jellie Park, the closest alternative council recreation and sport centres are Parakiore, Graham Condon and Matatiki Hornby Centre.

"Our team is working with affected customers to outline their options, with some details still being worked through," said Cox.

"We know the community will miss their local centre during this time, but we hope that with Parakiore opening, and the convenient relocation of the gym and group fitness services, the disruption will be minimised. It’ll also be great to welcome everyone back to an updated and refreshed Jellie Park Recreation and Sport Centre once the work is completed."