Christchurch puts on a weekend of arts

Lyttelton Harbour

Learn, celebrate and explore around Ōtautahi this weekend.

Ako Ōtautahi - Learning City Christchurch

This weekend is your last chance to get involved in the Ako Ōtautahi Learning City Christchurch Festival! Free learning activities are happening all across the city and beyond, with a focus on celebrating all things learning.

Learn about new plants during a foraging walk, make compost from your food scraps, discover the art of collage and more! Find out more information here.

Exhibition: The Voice of Whales

Dive into an immersion of sound and imagery with The Voice of Whales exhibition, and receive multilingual messages from the depths of the ocean!

Enjoy the final days of this free exhibition at Art Hole Studio, open 11am – 2pm Friday and 10am – 4pm Saturday and Sunday.

Tribute: Portraits from the collection of Avenal Mckinnon

A tribute collection at Kate Sheppard House, Ilam, showcases a selection of 22 portraits by leading New Zealand artists. The paintings are drawn from the collection of the late Avenal McKinnon, long-time Director of the New Zealand Portrait Gallery, art historian, writer and curator.

Te Whare Waiutuutu Kate Sheppard House is located at 83 Clyde Road and open 10am – 4pm.

A Celebration for Mother’s Day

Christchurch City Choir and the Christchurch Youth Choir present A Celebration for Mother’s Day at The ChristChurch Transitional Cathedral!

Give the gift of an evening with these two choirs as they join forces for a spectacular choral celebration. The event begins at 7pm on Saturday, with tickets starting from $15.