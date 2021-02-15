Monday, 15 February 2021

Christchurch quake memorial still scheduled to go ahead, for now

    Christchurch City Council says it is still pressing ahead with plans for a memorial service to mark the deadly February 22, 2011, earthquake, despite the change to Covid alert level 2.

    Monday will mark 10 years since the aftershock hit, killing 185 people.

    A city council spokeswoman said the memorial event is still set to go ahead on Monday, but it is looking at the impacts of the shift to to level 2.

    The national memorial service is set to be held at Oi Manawa – The Canterbury National Earthquake Memorial from 12.30pm.

    A final decision on the event will be made on Wednesday, she said.

