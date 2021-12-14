Tuesday, 14 December 2021

Christchurch resident given booster jab with used needle

    1. Canterbury
    2. Christchurch

    File photo: Getty Images
    File photo: Getty Images
    A Christchurch resident has been injected with a used needle when getting a Covid booster shot.

    On Friday, a needle previously used to vaccinate one person was used again.

    Once staff at the Christchurch Hospital clinic realised the mistake, they immediately advised the second person, Canterbury District Health Board Senior Responsible Officer for the COVID-19 response Dr Helen Skinner said.

    She said the DHB was in contact with all three people involved and blood samples had been taken from those who received the injection.

    The DHB has apologised to both people.

    A comprehensive investigation into how the incident occurred was under way, she said.

    "We are doing everything we can to support all three people involved in this incident. We will continue to communicate with the person injected with a pre-used needle, supporting them and sharing any new information we receive.

    "We would like to thank the staff involved for their quick actions, open communication with everyone affected and their co-operation in the current investigation into this issue," she said.

    "If there are improvements we can make to our systems to reduce the chance of this happening anywhere else, we will certainly be implementing them."

    - By Samantha Mythen

    NZ Herald

     

     

    Sponsored Content

    drivesouth-pow-generic-1_0.png

    ev-and-hybrid-banner-updated_0.jpg

     

    suv-updated-banner_0.jpg

     

     

    Advertisement

    postanote_header_620_x_80.png

    postanote_620_x_25.jpg

    Local trusted journalism matters - now more than ever

    As the Covid-19 pandemic brings the world into uncharted waters, Star Media journalists and photographers continue to report local stories that matter everyday - yours.

    For more than 152 years our journalists have provided Cantabrians with local news that can be trusted. It’s more important now than ever to keep Cantabrians connected.

    As our advertising has fallen during the pandemic, support from you our reader is crucial.

    You can help us continue to provide local news you can trust simply by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter