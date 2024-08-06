Christchurch school's historic bell stolen

Addington Te Kura Taumatua Principal Donna Bilas. Photo: chrislynchmedia.com

A Christchurch primary school is asking the public for help to track down its historic bell which was stolen at the weekend.

Addington Te Kura Taumatua Principal Donna Bilas said the bell has played a significant role in the school’s traditions since it was founded in 1881. It was discovered missing on Monday.

Bilas told chrislynchmedia.com: “When we went to ring the bell every morning like we do, it just wasn’t there. It had been ground off with a power tool. It’s like a part of us is missing.”

The bell had hung in the school’s playground for over a decade.

The bell was moved to the school’s remembrance space following the earthquake rebuild and playground redevelopment.

“The bell is a feature of many school traditions,” Bilas told Chris Lynch Media.

“At the end of each year, we gather for every child or staff member who is leaving to ring the bell—rain or shine.

“The kids then shake hands with all staff and our haka is performed. In its new space, it has steps for students to climb to it if they are short and also for a wheelchair to pull up to.”

The remembrance garden, where the bell was located, also holds a plaque commemorating the 51 shuhada who lost their lives in the mosque shooting, including a past parent.

Each year on March 15, the school community gathers to remember them, with the bell ringing as part of the ceremony. The garden also features a tree planted in honour of the King’s coronation.

“We know it was taken after 4.15pm Sunday as it was heard being rung when a teacher who had just finished working on site was leaving,” Bilas told Chris Lynch Media.

“We just want it back, no questions asked. Just give us our heart and history back.”

The school is urging anyone with information about the bell’s whereabouts to come forward.