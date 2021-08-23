Christchurch snapper in frame for photography award

Portraits snapped by a Christchurch photographer could be enough to land him a national award.

Mark Davies, who owns lifestyle photography business Your Image Photography, has had four images selected to be in the finals of the Xperience Professional Portrait Awards 2021.

Photo: Mark Davies The winning portrait in each category receives a specially printed and custom-framed wall art for their client to hang in their home.

Davies said he was “delighted” to have images make it through to the final.

"It is fantastic to have my work recognised and selected as being amongst some of the best on an international stage," he said.

"Equally fantastic is that some of my clients have an opportunity to win such an awesome prize."

Photo: Mark Davies His portraits encompassed three categories: family, baby and toddler (0 to 3-years-old) and open.

They were selected out of more than 1600 images in the second round of judging, and one portrait was selected out of over 1200 images in the third round of judging.

Category finalists from each round have their images go through to the finals in December, with the winning portrait in each category to be announced at the ceremony.

With round four currently open until the end of October, Davies was "enthusiastic" about creating more images with his clients and offering them an opportunity to win a custom-framed portrait.