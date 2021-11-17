Christchurch stabbing: Witness says fight started over rubbish row

Police were called to reports of a stabbing in Sydenham this morning. Photo: George Heard

A fight that broke out after a row over rubbish has ended in a woman allegedly being punched in the face and others slashed by a man wielding a knife.

The altercation happened at a block of flats on Karoro Lane in Sydenham this morning.

A woman who lives in the flats told the Herald two women were cleaning up rubbish that had been dumped in the complex when a man approached them.

"He's come out and started abusing them," she said.

"He's smacked the mother in the face and there's been a bit of a row."

A woman was taken into custody after the incident in Sydenham. Photo: George Heard

The woman's partner went to see what was going on and the man "pulls out a knife and cuts the guy in his arm".

The man also "came at three other women", the witness claims, including herself.

Police confirmed said one person is in custody and medical attention is being sought for another.

It's not the first violence at the flats this year.

A 28-year-old man was arrested and charged with murder in April.