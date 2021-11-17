Christchurch stabbing: Witness says fight started over rubbish row

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
The altercation happened at a block of flats on Karoro Lane in Sydenham this morning.
A woman who lives in the flats told the Herald two women were cleaning up rubbish that had been dumped in the complex when a man approached them.
"He's come out and started abusing them," she said.
"He's smacked the mother in the face and there's been a bit of a row."
The man also "came at three other women", the witness claims, including herself.
Police confirmed said one person is in custody and medical attention is being sought for another.
It's not the first violence at the flats this year.
A 28-year-old man was arrested and charged with murder in April.