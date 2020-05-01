Friday, 1 May 2020

Christchurch stadium project boss named

    A draft, pre-feasibilty concept for a covered stadium in Christchurch from August last year. Image: Christchurch Stadium Trust
    The Christchurch City Council has chosen Murray Strong to head the company responsible for the management of the city's stadium build.

    The experienced director has led a number of projects during Christchurch's rebuild such as the bus interchange, the metro sports facility on Moorhouse Ave and the convention centre.

    Strong is also New Zealand Qualifications Authority chairman and serves as the interim executive director of the NZ Institute of Skills and Technology.

    Murray Strong. Photo: Istestablishment.ac.nz
    Last year, plans for the $473 million project were revealed for Madras St - a 25,000 seat facility that could host a variety of events such as sports or concerts.

    Strong's extensive experience in leading major projects brought together a "unique" combination of skills required for the top job, the city council said.

    The stadium was meant to be completed by 2017 but that has since been extended to 2024.

