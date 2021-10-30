Christchurch 'swamp dwelling' wins architectural design award

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
Designed by Ben Brady of Linetype Architectural, the home was built opposite a river in a flood management area on an unforgiving narrow site with a high ground water level.
It won the supreme award for a new residential home between 150m2 and 300m2 at the NZ Architectural Design Awards.
Built on stilts with raised decking and an open subfloor for drainage, it was built for a retired couple who had moved from a lifestyle block and wanted a house that was easily accessible with good building performance.
"Throw in a custom steel screen for privacy on your raised deck and maybe a wharf for a rainy day," Brady said.
"When you peel back the engaging and pleasing skin of this building, underneath you find the solid bones of a set of well-understood, eco-friendly technologies and design solutions. Out of the swamp has risen a sophisticated but unassuming beauty," they said.