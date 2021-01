14-year-old Brianna has been missing since December 19. Photo / Supplied. Photo: NZ Police

A teenager who had been missing in Christchurch for more than two weeks has been found.

Brianna, 14, was last seen at her Christchurch home on December 19.

A police spokeswoman confirmed she was found safe and well on Wednesday night.

On Wednesday, Canterbury police launched a public appeal for information to find her.