Christchurch teen who stabbed heavily pregnant woman sentenced

The woman was stabbed in her right thigh when she was nine months pregnant during a drug deal in Christchurch. Photo: Oscar Wong

A heavily pregnant woman fought off three teenage boys who were trying to rob her while one pointed an imitation pistol at her head, and another stabbed her in the leg during a drug deal gone wrong.

While the woman believed the pistol pointed at her was real, her first instinct was to lunge for it, as protective instincts kicked in with her baby’s safety at the forefront of her mind.

“I think if I wasn’t pregnant to be honest it wouldn’t have been much of a fight, it was more me fighting for my baby to be honest,” she told NZME.

Flynn James Glintmeyer, 18, admitted setting up fake online profiles to organise cannabis deals before he and his associates, armed with weapons, attacked their victims including stabbing the woman who was nine months pregnant.

Glintmeyer, whose name suppression lapsed on Friday, appeared at the High Court at Christchurch where he pleaded guilty to one charge of wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm and two charges of aggravated robbery.

The woman, who was two weeks away from giving birth, suffered a deep wound after she was stabbed by Flynn Glintmeyer on July 9 last year. Photo: Supplied

According to the summary of facts Glintmeyer and his four associates, who all have name suppression, were at an address in Bryndwr, Christchurch.

Glintmeyer used a fake Facebook profile called “Cody Flyer” to organise a cannabis deal with the 28-year-old woman. He instructed her to park her car on the side of the road in Bryndwr. She arrived at about 11pm.

The woman, who didn’t want to be named, admitted having a “weird feeling” as soon as she pulled up to the agreed meeting spot, as the person was taking “so long” to meet her.

Glintmeyer, who was armed with a knife, and his three associates, one of whom was armed with an imitation Glock pistol, approached her car wearing full face masks.

One boy spoke to the woman from the driver’s side of the car and demanded she hand over her car keys and money, while the boy holding the imitation pistol got into the passenger seat and pointed the pistol at the woman.

The woman described hearing the gun first before it was pointed at her head.

“I don’t know why but I grabbed it. I was trying to pull it away,” she said.

She said two boys were at the driver’s side trying to “rip me out” of the car while others yelled to grab her car keys.

The boy holding the imitation pistol struck the woman in the head with the pistol before stealing a $20 note and some cannabis from her.

Flynn Glintmeyer stabbed the pregnant woman in her right thigh. Photo: Supplied

One of the boys reached through the car window and pulled the keys out of the ignition, causing the alarm to go off.

Glintmeyer then approached the car and stabbed the woman in her right thigh, causing a deep wound.

The woman admitted she hadn’t even realised she had been stabbed at the time.

“I remember trying to fight them off and I felt like he had punched me in the leg.

I was more trying to protect my tummy because I was two weeks away from giving birth,” she said.

The woman said she thinks the boys got scared when the car alarm went off and they ran away.

She climbed out of the car to grab her keys which had been dropped on the road. It wasn’t until she stood up and felt blood trickling down her leg that she saw what had happened.

“I felt something running down my leg and then I look down on the ground and see a pile of blood on the concrete.

I thought ‘Oh I got stabbed’,” she said.

People who had heard the commotion came out to the street to help the woman.

“I yelled out ‘Can you please call an ambulance, I think I’ve been stabbed,’” she said.

An ambulance took her to the hospital where she received stitches and staff checked that her baby was okay. She went home later that night.

The woman said it was difficult to walk on her right leg and needed her partner’s help for things such as getting dressed. Five days later she gave birth to a healthy baby boy.

While the woman said it was a “very scary” experience, she thought that Glintmeyer and his associates needed help.

“The one that stabbed me yeah I think he just was really not in the right headspace and think he just needed some help.”

The day after Glintmeyer and his associates robbed the woman they were communicating through Snapchat, discussing the previous night’s robbery and orgainsing another.

Glintmeyer used a second Facebook profile he owned called “Gaggles Goodies” to contact another person to organise the sale of cannabis.

A 37-year-old man arrived in Bryndwr and pulled over as instructed. Glintmeyer and his associates approached the car wearing full face masks.

One boy climbed into the passenger seat and pointed the imitation pistol at the man’s head while Glintmeyer and two others opened the drivers door and one of them began to hit the man.

The boy holding the imitation pistol began to strike the man on his head with the pistol. The man managed to grab his backpack and run away.

Glintmeyer and two others then drove away in the man’s car, which had his cellphone in it.

The man suffered abrasions to the back of his head and face. His car was recovered by a member of the public in Parklands but his cellphone was missing.

Glintmeyer was remanded in custody at a youth facility until his sentencing on February 20.

By Emily Moorhouse

Open Justice multimedia journalist