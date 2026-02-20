Christchurch tenant grapples with new pet rules

Photo: Getty Images

A Christchurch woman whose landlord tried to end her tenancy because of the state of her property has been allowed to continue to live in it - and discovered the law is on her side for her cat, thanks to new rules.

The Tenancy Tribunal gave her notice that she would need to improve the state of the house if she was to remain, but she was allowed a pet.

"Regardless of whether and on what terms that consent [for a cat] was given, the new section 18AA RTA now provides that a tenant may have a pet unless the landlord does not consent on reasonable grounds," the adjudicator said.

"The landlord has consented to the tenant keeping one adult cat at the premises provided the tenant pays a pet bond of two weeks' rent or $1300.

"The tenant has agreed to remove the kittens from the property and to clean the carpet to remove the smell of cat urine."

It is one of 2379 pet bonds lodged so far with Tenancy Bond Services, since the rule changed to allow them on 1 December.

Landlords are now required to allow pets, unless there are reasonable grounds to refuse.

The Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment (MBIE) said landlords could charge a pet bond of up to two weeks' rent in addition to the existing bond with clear rules for the tenants' pet damage liability. Only one pet bond could be charged regardless of the number of pets.

"Tenants do not need to ask their landlord again for pet consent for existing pets that were lawfully kept as part of a tenancy before 1 December 2025," MBIE said in a statement.

"A pet bond cannot be charged for these pets, but tenants will be fully liable for any pet related damage above fair wear and tear caused after 1 December 2025."

But parts of the industry were proving slow to catch up with the rules.

David Pearse, managing director of Pukekohe Rental Managers, said he had a rush of inquiries but most tenants did not realise they still had to go through an application process.