Christchurch ticket wins $200k

A ticket bought in Christchurch is one of five around the country that have won $200,000 in Lotto First Division in tonight’s live draw.

The ticket was bought at New World Ferry Road.

The other four tickets were bought in Whakatāne, Horowhenua, Tākaka and Dunedin.

Powerball was not struck this evening and has rolled over to Saturday night, where the jackpot will be $14 million.

Strike Four has also rolled over tonight and will be $300,000 on Saturday night.