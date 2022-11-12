Christchurch ticket wins $500k

A lucky ticket bought in Christchurch is one of two that have one $500,000 in Lotto First Division in tonight’s live Lotto draw.

The ticket was bought at Pak N Save Riccarton on Riccarton Rd.

The other ticket was bought in Auckland.

Powerball was not struck this evening and has rolled over to Wednesday night, where the jackpot will be $16 million.

Strike Four has also rolled over tonight and will be $500,000 on Wednesday night.