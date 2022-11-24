Christchurch tram hits Uber Eats delivery car parked near tracks

The tram and car sustained slight damage. Photo: Supplied

A central Christchurch tram has received minor damage after hitting a car parked near the tracks.

The driver received a standing ovation when he returned to his vehicle. Photo: Supplied

A witness said the car belonged to an Uber Eats driver who had parked near the tracks, leaving the hazard lights on and abandoning the car.

The tram driver stopped the trolley to see if it could get past the car, the witness said. The driver continued on believing it could.

However, the tram ended up hitting the back of the car.

There is “slight damage” to the tram and the car.

“Apparently driver got a standing ovation from bystanders when he returned to the car and drove away,” the witness said.

Photos show a white 2008 Nissan Skyline blocking the path of a blue tram on Poplar St.