Christchurch warming up again this week

The heat is returning to parts of the South Island - including Canterbury - this week after a recent southerly blast sent temperatures plummeting.

Daytime highs in the mid-20s in the Canterbury High Country are expected by Thursday, according to weatherwatch.co.nz.

"Spring is still with us which is why the southerly this week was a cold one but the heat is returning this Thursday and Friday," it said in its forecast.

Christchurch is also expected to warm up each day this week.

Today's high is around 13C, then 16C on Wednesday, 18C or 19C on Thursday then temperatures in the mid-20s are possible for Friday and Saturday.

Daytime highs through Central Otago will be 27C in the shade for Alexandra and Cromwell by Thursday.

Some areas may even reach 30C.

The heat will extend through other inland parts of the South Island.

The max temperatures on Thursday. Photo: Supplied

On Thursday parts of northern Southland will be in the low to mid 20s, with highs of 25C possible, maybe higher.

Marlborough has sunny and warm weather with highs in the mid 20s from Thursday to Saturday.

It's expected to be a little cooler on the coast - Dunedin has forecast highs of 20C and 21C for Thursday and Friday.

There is also some good news for the currently saturated eastern North Island. While some more rain is expected there this afternoon and tomorrow, sunny weather should return by Thursday and daytime highs will bounce back into the mid 20s.

