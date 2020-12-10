Thursday, 10 December 2020

Christchurch woman who went missing last week found

    1. Canterbury
    2. Christchurch

    Samantha Beyers. Photo: Supplied via Facebook
    Samantha Beyers. Photo: Supplied via Facebook
    A 27-year-old Christchurch woman who went missing last week has been found.

    Police confirmed Samantha Beyers, known as Sam, has been located after she was reported missing last Wednesday.

    Police said earlier this week they and Beyers' family were concerned for her welfare.

    A post on the Canterbury Police Facebook page claimed Beyers, who police said has connections to Invercargill, was found at West Spreydon School in Christchurch. 

    However, a police spokesperson could not confirm where she was found, saying they had not "been provided any further specific details to share".

    "Thanks to everyone who shared our post or helped with information."

     

    drivesouth-pow-family_0.png

     

     

    Advertisement

    postanote_header_620_x_80.png

    postanote_620_x_25.jpg

    Local trusted journalism matters - now more than ever

    As the Covid-19 pandemic brings the world into uncharted waters, Star Media journalists and photographers continue to report local stories that matter everyday - yours.

    For more than 152 years our journalists have provided Cantabrians with local news that can be trusted. It’s more important now than ever to keep Cantabrians connected.

    As our advertising has fallen during the pandemic, support from you our reader is crucial.

    You can help us continue to provide local news you can trust simply by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter