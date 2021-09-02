ChristchurchNZ CEO Joanna Norris steps down after four years

Outgoing ChristchurchNZ chief executive Joanna Norris. Photo: Supplied

Joanna Norris has resigned from her position as chief executive of ChristchurchNZ after four years leading the economic development agency, and returning to the media industry.

Norris said in a statement she was proud of the work ChristchurchNZ has done and making a real difference supporting businesses and attracting activity to the city to create jobs and grow economic well-being.

Norris was previously the editor of the Christchurch Press and was Fairfax Media's South Island editor-in-chief for three years up to October 2017.

ChristchurchNZ board chair Dr Therese Arseneau said: "We are grateful for the steadfast strategic leadership she has provided since ChristchurchNZ was established, and have now initiated a search process for our next exceptional CEO."

Norris will finish at ChristchurchNZ at the end of October and take up a newly established role as chief content officer for media company Stuff.