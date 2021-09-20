Monday, 20 September 2021

Christchurch's 'Days of Ice' festival postponed

    Plans to celebrate Christchurch’s status as an Antarctic gateway next month have been put on hold.

    The Days of Ice festival, which would have included more than 40 events in the city between October 8-25, has been postponed to February 24-March 6, 2022, due to the Covid-19 outbreak.

    Festival organisers say the pandemic is "creating too much uncertainty around alert levels and the ability to operate large public events in October".

    Days of Ice is an umbrella celebration organised by the Christchurch Antarctic Office of events run by Antarctic stakeholders.

    "The Christchurch Antarctic Office looks forward to celebrating Christchurch’s Antarctic Gateway City status – one of just five in the world – in February 2022," a spokesperson said.

    • More information about the Days of Ice festival in February can be found here.

     

    Advertisement

