Christchurch's St George's Hospital maternity unit to close after contract talks fall through

Photo:RNZ / Jean Edwards

New Christchurch mums and midwives marched to St George's Hospital to hand deliver a petition to save the maternity unit from closure.

Christchurch's St George's Hospital maternity unit is closing in June, at the end of its contract with Te Whatu Ora.

Hospital chief executive Blair Roxborough said it had not been able to agree to a contract extension with the health agency.

Midwives organised a petition backed by 30,000 people to try to stop the centre from closing last year.

The nationwide midwife shortage had meant the hospital had struggled to maintain consistent, safe staffing levels, Roxborough said.