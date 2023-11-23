Christmas appeal to help Chch children

Lyttelton Community House social worker Wendy Joy with a Christmas shoebox for children in need. Photo: Supplied

Do you want to help a kid at Christmas? All you have to do is fill a shoebox with presents.

Lyttelton Community House is making an appeal to fill 50 or more shoeboxes for kids in need aged 2 to 16.

Thirteen shoeboxes have already gone out to individuals and businesses as part of the Christmas Shoebox Project.

The community house is asking more kind hearts to get involved.

Said community house social worker Wendy Joy: “The filled boxes are going directly back into our community. It’s a great opportunity for the community to come together.”

Once a shoebox is acquired, the community house asks donors to fill them with presents appropriate for a gender and age group, such as girls aged 6 to 11.

Recommended presents include essentials such as shampoo and school supplies, and more fun items like soft toys and games.

Those interested can pick up a shoebox at the community house or request one be dropped off to them.

People can also drop off individual presents to the community house to help fill the shoeboxes.

Joy said seeing families struggling with additional costs inspired the community house’s decision to start the programme.

“We hear that some people will have to choose between buying food and gifts for their children over this period. We at community house wanted to do what we could to add some extra kindness over this period.”

The project is a partnership between the community house and charity advisory group, the Catalytic Foundation.

Donations can also be made to the shoebox project bank account at 12-3067-0187344-00. Reference Zmas2023 and specify Lyttelton as the region to support. Contributions will be accepted up until December 10.

To get a shoebox, call 021 937 492 or email socialworker@lch.org.nz

By Dylan Smits