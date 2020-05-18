Christmas in the Park called off early due to Covid-19 uncertainty

The 2020 Coca-Cola Christmas in the Park has been cancelled. Photo: Richard Linton

The iconic annual Christmas in the Park outdoor concert has been cancelled this year.

The free outdoor concert, sponsored by Coca-Cola, attracts tens of thousands of people to Hagley Park each year to celebrate the start of the festive season.

"Bringing an event the size and professional caliber of Coca-Cola Christmas in the Park to the big stage requires months of planning and preparation," said Coca-Cola NZ spokeswoman Annette Chillingworth.

"Given this and the resulting uncertainty of how major events will be treated in New Zealand, the decision was made to pause CCCITP in 2020.

“Given the immense amount of planning and work involved in Coca-Cola Christmas in the Park, we’ve had to make the sad decision to postpone until next year due to the current uncertainty of Covid-19 restrictions around large public events," said Chillingworth.

Each year more than 500kg of fireworks and special effects are used for the spectacular finale at the end of each show. Photo: Richard Linton

Organisers are now looking towards the 2021 event, with plans for a return to the big stage.

Since the first concert in 1994, Coca-Cola NZ has raised millions for New Zealand charities through Coca-Cola Christmas in the Park. Over the last 14 years, it has partnered with Youthline to help support more than 35,000 young people every year.

“To support our charity partner Youthline during these difficult times, we have donated an additional $100,000 this year given their important role for NZ communities.

"On top of this, we will continue to work closely with Youthline and look at more ways to support their people and their work in 2020,” said Chillingworth.

It is the first time in 26 years the iconic event has been cancelled. Each year more than 500kg of fireworks and special effects are used for the spectacular finale at the end of each show.

