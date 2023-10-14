Christopher Luxon: 'Our government will deliver for every New Zealander'

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
“Thank you so much and thank you New Zealand ... you have reached for hope and you have voted for change,” the National leader told supporters, prompting loud cheers.
“I am immensely proud to say that on the numbers tonight, National will be able to lead the next government,” he said
“My pledge to you is that our government will deliver for every New Zealander.”
National now had a mandate to take the country forward, Luxon said.
The latest vote count projects that National would win 50 seats, Labour 34, the Greens 13, Act 12, NZ First 8 and Te Pāti Māori with four seats.
Almost 94 per cent of the votes have now been counted.
This result would transition Luxon, 53, from a first-term MP into running the country - National and Act would have a combined 62 seats in Parliament. That’s potentially enough to govern without needing support from NZ First.
However National will be closely watching other results tonight, with the prospect of an overhang in Parliament - meaning there could be more than 120 MPs in total. That could mean 62 seats might not be enough - and the prospect of Luxon having to turn to NZ First.
Special votes could also impact on Parliament’s final shape, with a final result scheduled to be declared on November 3.
There will also be a by-election held in Port Waikato on November 25 – a seat National currently holds – due to the death of Act candidate Neil Christensen during the campaign.
Labour leader Chris Hipkins has phoned Luxon and conceded defeat: “As it stands Labour is not in a position to form a government,” Hipkins told supporters. He made no reference to his future plans during his speech.
As he spoke to supporters he fought tears and his voice cracked as he thanked his family "for everything you have done for me" while acknowledging his party would be in opposition.
"The Labour Party will take some time to reflect and to refresh. We now have an important role in Opposition, to hold the Government to account, and to fight for those who stand to lose from their proposed cuts," Hipkins said.
"I can promise we will keep fighting for working people because that is our history and our future."
Manji said that TOP just had not been able to peel off enough votes from National.
With 80 per cent of the vote counted as of almost 9pm, Manji is second behind National's Hamish Campbell.
Manji told reporters it is a strong result for National and it is probably all over for him in Ilam.
He says he probably will not run in the seat again.
Labour stalwart Dr Megan Woods told Newshub that her last landslide election win was an anomaly.
She has snuck ahead of National’s Tracy Summerfield in Wigram.
She acknowledged that it was a “tough night”.
Woods said some of the votes counted to date were cast 10 days ago. Data from individual voting booths suggested margins were closing and the Labour Party vote was lifting in some seats, she said.
Woods did, however, acknowledge there were swings happening around the country and some of the results in 2020 were an anomaly.
Woods said she hadn’t spoken to Chris Hipkins yet.
National's Christchurch Central candidate Dale Stephens told Whakaata Māori's election show, Whakatau 2023, his electorate will go "down to the wire" as it had been a strong Labour seat.
He said he had had a "fantastic campaign" and whatever happens tonight they have put their best foot forward.
‘If we can help, we will’ - Winston Peters
NZ First leader Winston Peters was jubilant addressing supporters.
“We have done the impossible. This party has entered its fourth decade, and I’ve entered my sixth,” he said.
He also made some characteristically ominous comments about the state of the economy.
“When we open the books very shortly, we will realise just how serious our crisis in economic terms is,” Peters said.
He suggested there were a lot of promises that were not affordable and he would work to rein them in, given the chance.
“If we can help, going forward, we will.”
NZ First is currently not needed to form a government but there are still a lot of votes to be counted and National + ACT is only just ahead of the line to govern between them.
National's Miles Anderson is cruising to victory in the Waitaki electorate with almost half the votes counted.
A sea of blue took over the Loan & Merc in Oamaru as National supporters came out in force to show support for Mr Anderson.
There were even a few wearing Mr Anderson’s face in a mask.
The red wave, while smaller in size, was showing their support for 19-year-old candidate Mr Reille.
National is also comfortably ahead in the party vote with 45% compared to Labour's 22%.
Preliminary Count
Ilam - Preliminary Count
Electorate No. 15 - 95 of 100 results counted
VOTES COUNTED:
33,199
95.0%
|LEADING CANDIDATE:
|CAMPBELL, Hamish
|15,002
|2nd CANDIDATE:
|MANJI, Raf
|8,443
|CURRENT MARGIN:
|6,559
|PARTY VOTE LEAD:
|National Party
|44.25%
|2nd PARTY:
|Labour Party
|22.55%
Christchurch Central - Preliminary Count
Electorate No. 5 - 132 of 139 results counted
VOTES COUNTED:
29,685
95.0%
|LEADING CANDIDATE:
|WEBB, Duncan
|12,332
|2nd CANDIDATE:
|STEPHENS, Dale Aotea
|10,485
|CURRENT MARGIN:
|1,847
|PARTY VOTE LEAD:
|National Party
|31.09%
|2nd PARTY:
|Labour Party
|29.43%
Christchurch East - Preliminary Count
Electorate No. 6 - 93 of 96 results counted
VOTES COUNTED:
31,607
96.9%
|LEADING CANDIDATE:
|DAVIDSON, Reuben
|12,646
|2nd CANDIDATE:
|STOCK, Matt
|10,686
|CURRENT MARGIN:
|1,960
|PARTY VOTE LEAD:
|Labour Party
|34.74%
|2nd PARTY:
|National Party
|29.03%
Wigram - Preliminary Count
Electorate No. 65 - 93 of 99 results counted
VOTES COUNTED:
27,698
93.9%
|LEADING CANDIDATE:
|WOODS, Megan
|11,968
|2nd CANDIDATE:
|SUMMERFIELD, Tracy
|10,660
|CURRENT MARGIN:
|1,308
|PARTY VOTE LEAD:
|National Party
|34.90%
|2nd PARTY:
|Labour Party
|30.58%
Selwyn - Preliminary Count
Electorate No. 45 - 111 of 116 results counted
VOTES COUNTED:
39,758
95.7%
|LEADING CANDIDATE:
|GRIGG, Nicola
|26,464
|2nd CANDIDATE:
|JONES, Luke
|9,457
|CURRENT MARGIN:
|17,007
|PARTY VOTE LEAD:
|National Party
|49.75%
|2nd PARTY:
|Labour Party
|18.11%
Waimakariri - Preliminary Count
Electorate No. 57 - 86 of 90 results counted
VOTES COUNTED:
39,714
95.6%
|LEADING CANDIDATE:
|DOOCEY, Matt
|23,174
|2nd CANDIDATE:
|ROSEWARNE, Dan
|11,775
|CURRENT MARGIN:
|11,399
|PARTY VOTE LEAD:
|National Party
|42.89%
|2nd PARTY:
|Labour Party
|24.93%
Kaikōura - Preliminary Count
Electorate No. 17 - 99 of 100 results counted
VOTES COUNTED:
36,051
99.0%
|LEADING CANDIDATE:
|SMITH, Stuart
|18,050
|2nd CANDIDATE:
|DEWHIRST, Emma
|8,024
|CURRENT MARGIN:
|10,026
|PARTY VOTE LEAD:
|National Party
|41.42%
|2nd PARTY:
|Labour Party
|21.06%
Rangitata - Preliminary Count
Electorate No. 40 - 83 of 87 results counted
VOTES COUNTED:
35,324
95.4%
|LEADING CANDIDATE:
|MEAGER, James
|20,124
|2nd CANDIDATE:
|LUXTON, Jo
|10,565
|CURRENT MARGIN:
|9,559
|PARTY VOTE LEAD:
|National Party
|44.87%
|2nd PARTY:
|Labour Party
|26.74%
Te Tai Tonga - Preliminary Count
Electorate No. 71 - 1037 of 1090 results counted
VOTES COUNTED:
19,741
95.1%
|LEADING CANDIDATE:
|FERRIS, Tākuta
|8,928
|2nd CANDIDATE:
|TIRIKATENE, Rino
|7,588
|CURRENT MARGIN:
|1,340
|PARTY VOTE LEAD:
|Labour Party
|37.22%
|2nd PARTY:
|Te Pāti Māori
|21.60%