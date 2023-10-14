Christopher Luxon: 'Our government will deliver for every New Zealander'

Christopher Luxon. Photo: TVNZ

Prime Minister-in waiting Christopher Luxon says he is confident National and Act can govern alone and they now have a mandate to take the country forward.

“Thank you so much and thank you New Zealand ... you have reached for hope and you have voted for change,” the National leader told supporters, prompting loud cheers.

“I am immensely proud to say that on the numbers tonight, National will be able to lead the next government,” he said

“My pledge to you is that our government will deliver for every New Zealander.”

National now had a mandate to take the country forward, Luxon said.

The latest vote count projects that National would win 50 seats, Labour 34, the Greens 13, Act 12, NZ First 8 and Te Pāti Māori with four seats.

Almost 94 per cent of the votes have now been counted.

This result would transition Luxon, 53, from a first-term MP into running the country - National and Act would have a combined 62 seats in Parliament. That’s potentially enough to govern without needing support from NZ First.

However National will be closely watching other results tonight, with the prospect of an overhang in Parliament - meaning there could be more than 120 MPs in total. That could mean 62 seats might not be enough - and the prospect of Luxon having to turn to NZ First.

Special votes could also impact on Parliament’s final shape, with a final result scheduled to be declared on November 3.

There will also be a by-election held in Port Waikato on November 25 – a seat National currently holds – due to the death of Act candidate Neil Christensen during the campaign.

Labour leader Chris Hipkins has phoned Luxon and conceded defeat: “As it stands Labour is not in a position to form a government,” Hipkins told supporters. He made no reference to his future plans during his speech.

As he spoke to supporters he fought tears and his voice cracked as he thanked his family "for everything you have done for me" while acknowledging his party would be in opposition.

"The Labour Party will take some time to reflect and to refresh. We now have an important role in Opposition, to hold the Government to account, and to fight for those who stand to lose from their proposed cuts," Hipkins said.

"I can promise we will keep fighting for working people because that is our history and our future."

Christopher Luxon, is celebrating at home with family as the election results suggest National and Act could govern alone. Photo: RNZ

Meanwhile, The Opportunities Party leader Raf Manji says he's taking time to consider what he'll do next after failing to win the Christchurch seat of Ilam

Manji said that TOP just had not been able to peel off enough votes from National.

Raf Manji. Photo: RNZ / Niva Chittock

The minor party which was founded in 2016 by Gareth Morgan had hoped it might make it into Parliament on the basis of winning that electorate.

With 80 per cent of the vote counted as of almost 9pm, Manji is second behind National's Hamish Campbell.

Manji told reporters it is a strong result for National and it is probably all over for him in Ilam.

He says he probably will not run in the seat again.

Labour stalwart Dr Megan Woods told Newshub that her last landslide election win was an anomaly.

She has snuck ahead of National’s Tracy Summerfield in Wigram.

She acknowledged that it was a “tough night”.

Woods said some of the votes counted to date were cast 10 days ago. Data from individual voting booths suggested margins were closing and the Labour Party vote was lifting in some seats, she said.

Woods did, however, acknowledge there were swings happening around the country and some of the results in 2020 were an anomaly.

Woods said she hadn’t spoken to Chris Hipkins yet.

National's Christchurch Central candidate Dale Stephens told Whakaata Māori's election show, Whakatau 2023, his electorate will go "down to the wire" as it had been a strong Labour seat.

He said he had had a "fantastic campaign" and whatever happens tonight they have put their best foot forward.

NZ First leader Winston Peters was jubilant addressing supporters.

“We have done the impossible. This party has entered its fourth decade, and I’ve entered my sixth,” he said.

He also made some characteristically ominous comments about the state of the economy.

“When we open the books very shortly, we will realise just how serious our crisis in economic terms is,” Peters said.

He suggested there were a lot of promises that were not affordable and he would work to rein them in, given the chance.

“If we can help, going forward, we will.”

NZ First is currently not needed to form a government but there are still a lot of votes to be counted and National + ACT is only just ahead of the line to govern between them.

National's Miles Anderson is cruising to victory in the Waitaki electorate with almost half the votes counted.

A sea of blue took over the Loan & Merc in Oamaru as National supporters came out in force to show support for Mr Anderson.

There were even a few wearing Mr Anderson’s face in a mask.

NZ First leader Winston Peters was jubilant addressing supporters. Photo: RNZ

With 48.2% of the count completed he has 12,278 votes, more than double that of Labour's Ethan Reille (5631).

The red wave, while smaller in size, was showing their support for 19-year-old candidate Mr Reille.

National is also comfortably ahead in the party vote with 45% compared to Labour's 22%.

Preliminary Count

Ilam - Preliminary Count

Electorate No. 15 - 95 of 100 results counted

VOTES COUNTED: 33,199 95.0% LEADING CANDIDATE: CAMPBELL, Hamish 15,002 2nd CANDIDATE: MANJI, Raf 8,443 CURRENT MARGIN: 6,559 PARTY VOTE LEAD: National Party 44.25% 2nd PARTY: Labour Party 22.55%

Christchurch Central - Preliminary Count

Electorate No. 5 - 132 of 139 results counted

VOTES COUNTED: 29,685 95.0% LEADING CANDIDATE: WEBB, Duncan 12,332 2nd CANDIDATE: STEPHENS, Dale Aotea 10,485 CURRENT MARGIN: 1,847 PARTY VOTE LEAD: National Party 31.09% 2nd PARTY: Labour Party 29.43%

Christchurch East - Preliminary Count

Electorate No. 6 - 93 of 96 results counted

VOTES COUNTED: 31,607 96.9% LEADING CANDIDATE: DAVIDSON, Reuben 12,646 2nd CANDIDATE: STOCK, Matt 10,686 CURRENT MARGIN: 1,960 PARTY VOTE LEAD: Labour Party 34.74% 2nd PARTY: National Party 29.03%

Wigram - Preliminary Count

Electorate No. 65 - 93 of 99 results counted

VOTES COUNTED: 27,698 93.9% LEADING CANDIDATE: WOODS, Megan 11,968 2nd CANDIDATE: SUMMERFIELD, Tracy 10,660 CURRENT MARGIN: 1,308 PARTY VOTE LEAD: National Party 34.90% 2nd PARTY: Labour Party 30.58%

Selwyn - Preliminary Count

Electorate No. 45 - 111 of 116 results counted

VOTES COUNTED: 39,758 95.7% LEADING CANDIDATE: GRIGG, Nicola 26,464 2nd CANDIDATE: JONES, Luke 9,457 CURRENT MARGIN: 17,007 PARTY VOTE LEAD: National Party 49.75% 2nd PARTY: Labour Party 18.11%

Waimakariri - Preliminary Count

Electorate No. 57 - 86 of 90 results counted

VOTES COUNTED: 39,714 95.6% LEADING CANDIDATE: DOOCEY, Matt 23,174 2nd CANDIDATE: ROSEWARNE, Dan 11,775 CURRENT MARGIN: 11,399 PARTY VOTE LEAD: National Party 42.89% 2nd PARTY: Labour Party 24.93%

Kaikōura - Preliminary Count

Electorate No. 17 - 99 of 100 results counted

VOTES COUNTED: 36,051 99.0% LEADING CANDIDATE: SMITH, Stuart 18,050 2nd CANDIDATE: DEWHIRST, Emma 8,024 CURRENT MARGIN: 10,026 PARTY VOTE LEAD: National Party 41.42% 2nd PARTY: Labour Party 21.06%

Rangitata - Preliminary Count

Electorate No. 40 - 83 of 87 results counted

VOTES COUNTED: 35,324 95.4% LEADING CANDIDATE: MEAGER, James 20,124 2nd CANDIDATE: LUXTON, Jo 10,565 CURRENT MARGIN: 9,559 PARTY VOTE LEAD: National Party 44.87% 2nd PARTY: Labour Party 26.74%

Te Tai Tonga - Preliminary Count

Electorate No. 71 - 1037 of 1090 results counted