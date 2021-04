Challenge Opawa. Photo: Facebook

About $1000 in cigarettes were stolen during an armed robbery at a Christchurch Challenge petrol station early this morning.

A police spokeswoman said no arrests have been made following the incident which took place about 2am on Monday at Challenge Opawa Rd, Waltham.

The station manager told Stuff the attendant was not injured but was reportedly threatened by two heavily-camouflaged people with a tyre brace.

Police were at the scene this morning.