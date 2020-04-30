City council lists riverside sections on Trade Me

FOR SALE: The city council has listed 12 riverside sections from $20,000 to $35,000 on Trade Me, however, there is a catch.

The city council have listed 12 sections near the Heathcote River for sale, however, there is a catch.

The 12 sections ranging from $20,000 to $35,000 have been cleared of buildings and come with a covenant that prevents any new structures from being built on them.

The sections were all bought by the city council because they were eligible under its Flood Intervention Policy. Rebuilding on them is prohibited because they are in a High Flood Hazard Management Area in the District Plan.

The city council does not require the properties for flood management purposes anymore and has no future plans for them, so it is selling them off.

It has already sold eight other riverside properties by tender, with most of them being bought by neighbouring properties owners keen to expand their gardens.

The remaining 12 are now being offered for sale at fixed prices on Trade Me.