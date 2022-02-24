City2Surf falls victim to Covid red light guidelines

Covid-19 guidelines have forced the cancellation of the Les Mills City2Surf, which was to be held on Sunday, March 22.

Steve McCaughan.

Under the red traffic light setting, any event with more than 100 attendees cannot go ahead.

The fun run is known to bring together thousands of runners, including professional athletes, families, community groups and friends.

Star Media regional manager Steve McCaughan said: "Unfortunately we had no option but to announce cancellation of our iconic event, as it’s become clear that restrictions on large-scale events won’t be lifted in March.

"I would like to acknowledge and thank all our sponsors who supported us - The Star, Les Mills, Sport Canterbury, Frontrunner, Miles Continental, Fletcher Living, Party Warehouse, Thermatech, Brooks, Ryman, Bentley, Smiths City, Pump, Sports Clinic and Foodstuffs. I also want to thank our event partners Event Goals and Challenge Events.

"To everyone who entered this year, I encourage you all to keep moving. We look forward to returning next year and are really excited to bring Cantabrians a new course, starting from Cathedral Square and finishing up in New Brighton at Rawhiti Domain."

All purchased entries will automatically be valid for next year with a new date set for March 19, 2023.

For more information about your entry and how to redeem it, visit www.city2surf.co.nz.