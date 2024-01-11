City2Surf: Running with a purpose

Take on the original pre-quake running route on Sunday, March 17 and help raise money for Cholmondeley Children’s Centre. Photo: File photo

Children encountering a challenging road ahead will benefit from the latest edition of the iconic Les Mills City2Surf fun run in March.

Star Media has partnered with the Cholmondeley Children’s Centre in Governors Bay, a safe haven for children aged between three and 12-years-old.

Established in 1925 as the Cholmondeley Memorial Children’s Home, more than 30,000 Canterbury children have stayed at the facility on a short-term respite basis.

A new purpose-built premises opened in 2015 following the Canterbury earthquakes.

“It’s a really good cause,” said Star Media regional manager Steve McCaughan, who encouraged City2Surf competitors to donate to Cholmondeley when they register for the March 17 event.

“It gets funding to the tune of about $700,000 a year so they have a shortfall of about $1.6 million. They rely on fundraising to be able to operate at full capacity,” he said.

“Cholmondeley relies on public funding and you have the ability to donate through the website. Your donation can make the difference between another child getting a bed for the night.”

Social and serious athletes tackle the celebrated original route from the central city to New Brighton for a second successive year after earthquake damage required revised routes post-2011.

This edition of the South Island’s biggest fun run is again spearheaded by a 12km route from Latimer Square to New Brighton.

A less taxing 6km route starts at Bickerton Reserve in Wainoni – near last year’s starting point at Avon Park – and also finishes at Rawhiti Domain.

• For further information on Cholmondeley and to enter click on https://www.city2surf.co.nz/