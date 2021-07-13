City's first privately-run Covid vaccine hub offering jabs at shopping centre

Clinical psychologist Joel Hoo lives near Barrington shopping centre, making it easier to access the city’s first privately-run Covid-19 vaccination hub. ​Photo: Geoff Sloan

Christchurch's first privately-run Covid-19 vaccination hub has been able to deliver thousands of jabs, thanks to a crucial partnership.

Since a former shoe shop in the Barrington shopping centre was converted into a clinic by Barrington Medical Centre and Life Pharmacy Barrington in April, more than 11,000 people have been vaccinated there.

The initiative stemmed from a request from the Canterbury District Health Board for expressions of interest in vaccinating the community, and a desire to make it easier for people to get immunised.

Said medical centre director and GP Graham McGeoch: "We wanted to help the community and we felt that by organising the vaccine hub as a joint venture between the pharmacy and the medical centre, we could provide sufficient scale to be effective."

Clinical psychologist Joel Hoo visited to the clinic because it was in a convenient location and offered evening appointments, meaning he did not have to fit the task into his busy workday.

"For me, the Barrington vaccination clinic was an ideal location.

"It’s close to where I live, parking is easy and they offer evening time slots,” he said.

"My vaccination experience was really positive.

"Staff were friendly and approachable and [they] communicated information with great clarity.

"And my wait time was only five minutes - I feel very privileged to be living in Aotearoa, knowing that getting the Covid vaccine isn’t an issue."

The Barrington Covid Vaccine Hub. Photo: Geoff Sloan

The vaccine hub currently delivers about 1200 vaccinations a week and may expand to 2000, depending on staffing and CDHB requirements.

Pharmacy staff draw the vaccine, while pharmacists, GPs, nurses and contracted staff from the medical centre run the clinic and administer the injections.

"It’s quite a big commitment over and above normal ‘business as usual’ to give this many vaccinations - over 200 a day is quite a lot of work," said McGeoch.

McGeoch said the effort has been worthwhile as the feedback from staff and clients has been overwhelmingly positive.

"It has been interesting working at the clinic and meeting a wide range of people, albeit in the short space of time it takes to check patient details and administer the vaccination," he said.

"The Covid-19 Immunisation Register works well once you have negotiated the training and initial logon.

"All the pharmacy staff and contractors are lovely, and between us all, we have kept the average wait time down to about four minutes."

The hub is currently vaccinating people in group 1, group 2 and a small number of people in group 3.