Civil Defence on watch as heavy rain belts Christchurch

Surface flooding in Avonside, Christchurch. Photo: RNZ

Civil Defence is closely monitoring flood-prone parts of Christchurch and Banks Peninsula, which are being drenched by rain today.

Up to 125mm of rain was forecast to fall on Banks Peninsula and 50mm to 75mm in the city and on the Port Hills.

The heavy rain will coincide with higher than normal tides this afternoon, so some flooding is expected in low-lying coastal areas and around the rivers.

Several Canterbury roads are closed, with State Highway 73 between Springfield and Castle Hill expected to be closed all afternoon and potentially overnight.

SH8 is closed between Fairlie and Twizel, and SH79 is closed between Gudex Rd and the SH8 intersection.

Police said there were four cars stuck on SH80 and a snow plough was working to get them out. About 12.45pm there was also a car stuck in snow on SH79 near Geraldine.

Thick snow at Mt Cook

Sharlene McKinlay and her family live not far from the Aoraki/Mt Cook mountain face looking towards Mueller Hut with icicles dangling from their eaves.

"We can just see the vegetation over there so it's very much snowed in."

When word of the snow forecast reached them, they ducked down to the supermarket yesterday to ensure they were well stocked up.

The road to Mt Cook (SH80) is closed due to heavy snow.

McKinlay is a hobby photographer and has been out taking photos during the day.

"It's quite nice to share them with people around the country because it's quite a unique place to be."

Residents at Mt Cook village woke to a thick blanket of snow this morning with more falling throughout the day.

McKinlay says there's now about 30 centimetres of fresh snow.

It's her family's first winter living in the remote village.

She says her four-year-old is hoping to make snowmen later today if the conditions calm down.

McKinlay says there have been white out conditions, but the village looks magical when visibility improves.

Buller District unsure when power will be restored

The Buller District is without power after losing supply from the national grid.

Buller Electricity says it has lost bulk power supply, except for Karamea, which remains on generators.

It does not have a timeframe for power restoration at this stage. Stuff is reporting the area could be without power overnight.

Marlborough residents asked not to flush

Residents in Blenheim and Seddon are being asked not to flush their toilets today, as heavy rainfall has pushed the sewerage systems in the district to full capacity.

Marlborough District Council says the heavy rain that has forced the closure of several roads is also affecting sewer systems.

Picton, Renwick and Havelock's sewer systems are coping well - but those in Blenheim and Seddon are not.

All sports parks across Marlborough and the Seddon Transfer Station are also closed.

- RNZ