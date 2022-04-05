Classic planes thunder over Canterbury for anniversary flyover

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
The classic piston-powered aircraft thundered over a number of towns and cities around the South Island, touching down in Christchurch on Sunday.
Two World War 2 aircraft - a Spitfire and Grumman Avenger - were joined by two RNZAF Texan trainers to perform the series of flyovers.
The Heritage Flight was a collaboration between the air force and civil organisations to commemorate and sustain the memory of New Zealand’s military aviation heritage.
Squadron Leader Williams says it was a "real pinch yourself moment" to be able to fly in formation with the Spitfire and Grumman Avenger.
The anniversary was also marked by other RNZAF aircraft around New Zealand.
- By Geoff Sloan
- Public Interest Journalism funded through NZ On Air