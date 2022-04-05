Classic planes thunder over Canterbury for anniversary flyover

All eyes were on the skies above Christchurch at the weekend, as the Royal New Zealand Airforce marked its 85th anniversary with a series of flyovers.

The classic piston-powered aircraft thundered over a number of towns and cities around the South Island, touching down in Christchurch on Sunday.

Two World War 2 aircraft - a Spitfire and Grumman Avenger - were joined by two RNZAF Texan trainers to perform the series of flyovers.

The Heritage Flight was a collaboration between the air force and civil organisations to commemorate and sustain the memory of New Zealand’s military aviation heritage.

Photo: Supplied

Flight Commander of the Heritage Flight, Michael Williams, said the new unit is aiming to bring a sense of pride and respect to their flying displays, while honouring those who originally flew the aircraft in World War II.

Squadron Leader Williams says it was a "real pinch yourself moment" to be able to fly in formation with the Spitfire and Grumman Avenger.

The anniversary was also marked by other RNZAF aircraft around New Zealand.

- By Geoff Sloan

- Public Interest Journalism funded through NZ On Air