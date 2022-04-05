Tuesday, 5 April 2022

Classic planes thunder over Canterbury for anniversary flyover

    All eyes were on the skies above Christchurch at the weekend, as the Royal New Zealand Airforce marked its 85th anniversary with a series of flyovers.

    The classic piston-powered aircraft thundered over a number of towns and cities around the South Island, touching down in Christchurch on Sunday.

    Two World War 2 aircraft - a Spitfire and Grumman Avenger - were joined by two RNZAF Texan trainers to perform the series of flyovers.

    The Heritage Flight was a collaboration between the air force and civil organisations to commemorate and sustain the memory of New Zealand’s military aviation heritage.

    Flight Commander of the Heritage Flight, Michael Williams, said the new unit is aiming to bring a sense of pride and respect to their flying displays, while honouring those who originally flew the aircraft in World War II.

    Squadron Leader Williams says it was a "real pinch yourself moment" to be able to fly in formation with the Spitfire and Grumman Avenger.

    The anniversary was also marked by other RNZAF aircraft around New Zealand.

    - By Geoff Sloan
    - Public Interest Journalism funded through NZ On Air

