Tuesday, 14 June 2022

Collapsed sewer holds up traffic on Waltham Rd

    1. Canterbury
    2. Christchurch

    Due to a sewer line collapse, Waltham Rd is currently reduced to one lane northbound from Brougham St. Photo: Transport for Christchurch
    A busy section of Waltham Rd in Christchurch is down to one lane this afternoon due to a collapsed sewer.

    Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency said the northbound section of Waltham Rd is down down to one lane, north of Brougham St.

    Meanwhile, Barbadoes St will be be one-way from 7pm on Wednesday to install a new wastewater system.

    A Transport for Christchurch spokesperson said: "Barbadoes St will be one-way southbound only between Warrington St and Edgeware Rd starting at 7pm Wed 14 Jun.

    "Edward Ave will be closed on both sides of Barbadoes St. This is due to the installation of a new wastewater system across Barbadoes St.

    "This work is expected to be in place until approx 7pm on Friday, 1 July."

     

     

     

