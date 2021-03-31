College students help raise money for new hoops at primary school

Christ's College senior A basketball players use the new basketball hoops with St James School pupil Faamoemoe Saito. Photo: Geoff Sloan

A community collaboration has led to the installation of new basketball hoops at a Christchurch school brimming with budding sports stars.

The portable hoops at St James School were no longer fit for purpose, so the Christ’s College senior A basketball team raised just over $1000 for new ones, in partnership with the Canterbury Regional Basketball Foundation and the Canterbury Rams.

Due to the sport’s growing popularity within the school, CRBF manager Caleb Harrison said the need for new hoops was identified through the foundation’s mentoring programme.

“Through the CRBF mentoring programme, Rams player Joe Cook-Green identified there was a need for a new basketball backboard and hoop at St James School,” he said.

“It has been great seeing the Christ’s College senior A basketball team run a fundraiser to support this initiative and Home donating all of the install costs and labour.

“It has been a community collaboration which the keen St James basketballers will enjoy in the coming years.”

Christ's College basketball player Hunter Adam jumps over St James pupil Fetu Fenika. Photo: Geoff Sloan

St James principal Jo Barlow said the initiative has helped give the pupils a “great area” to practise their skills and develop what they learned.

“They were so excited when they arrived at school and saw them set up,” she said.

“We are very grateful for this incredibly generous support of our students and our community.”

The school also wanted to acknowledge Home’s building partners who have supported the installation, including Safety First Service Locators, Small Excavation Services and Allied Concrete.

The CRBF mentoring and Rams in-schools programmes at St James involved Rams players and foundation mentors running weekly basketball sessions.

There is a group of 10 to 12 pupils in the mentoring programme, and another group with 35 participating in the in-schools programme.

The CRBF was looking forward to installing more hoops in schools around the city so young people have the equipment to foster their enjoyment of basketball and to grow their skills.

Pearl Mumuta takes a shot at goal. Photo: Geoff Sloan