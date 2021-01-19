Commemorative programme released for 10th anniversary of 2011 Christchurch quake

Photo: Martin Hunter

The commemorative programme to mark the 10th anniversary of the February 22, 2011, Christchurch quake has been released.

There will be a private family morning service and a public afternoon service at the Canterbury Earthquake National Memorial, Oi Manawa, on the corner of Montreal St and Cambridge Tce, at 12.30pm.

They will be livestreamed and key moments of the memorial services will be recorded and shared after the anniversary.

The 2020 memorial service was also livestreamed. Video: CCC

Some additions to Oi Manawa, the CTV site, and PGC site will also be made.

"You will be aware of the planting of flowers in the flower bed on the North Bank of Oi Manawa that happened in October 2020 to acknowledge those who were severely injured by the earthquake. There will also be clearer signage surrounded by paving for tributes at the PGC site and the addition of trees at all three sites," said the email to members of the Quake Families Trust.

Tree Planting

On February 19, there will be a simple tree planting at the CTV site followed by a similar planting at the PGC site.

On February 22, following the completion of the public civic memorial service and the laying of floral tributes at the memorial wall, there will be a tree planting on the North Bank of Oi Manawa.

Oi Manawa - the Canterbury Earthquake National Memorial site, corner of Montreal St and Cambridge Tce. Photo: Google

An ‘Earthquake Memorial Evensong’, which will include special prayers to mark the anniversary, will be held at Christ Church Cathedral from 5pm to 6pm on Sunday, February 21. It will include placing twigs of pohutukawa on the Kahikatea Memorial Sculpture in memory of those who died, or were injured on that day. Everyone is welcome to attend.

A free concert - Ōtautahi Together - will be held on the Archery Lawn of the Botanic Gardens on Sunday, February 28, from 2pm to 4pm. The concert, which will conclude the commemorations, is set to feature Bic Runga and other Christchurch performers. The Red Cross will be supporting the event, bringing its coffee making facility and barbecue.

Prominent city landmarks, such as the Christchurch Art Gallery Te Puna o Waiwhetū and sculpture Vaka 'A Hina, will also be lit up in white to mark the anniversary.