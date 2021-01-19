Tuesday, 19 January 2021

10.00 am

Commemorative programme released for 10th anniversary of 2011 Christchurch quake

    1. Canterbury
    2. Christchurch

    Photo: Martin Hunter
    Photo: Martin Hunter
    The commemorative programme to mark the 10th anniversary of the February 22, 2011, Christchurch quake has been released.

    There will be a private family morning service and a public afternoon service at the Canterbury Earthquake National Memorial, Oi Manawa, on the corner of Montreal St and Cambridge Tce, at 12.30pm.

    They will be livestreamed and key moments of the memorial services will be recorded and shared after the anniversary.

    The 2020 memorial service was also livestreamed. Video: CCC 

    Some additions to Oi Manawa, the CTV site, and PGC site will also be made. 

    "You will be aware of the planting of flowers in the flower bed on the North Bank of Oi Manawa that happened in October 2020 to acknowledge those who were severely injured by the earthquake.  There will also be clearer signage surrounded by paving for tributes at the PGC site and the addition of trees at all three sites," said the email to members of the Quake Families Trust.

    Tree Planting

    On February 19, there will be a simple tree planting at the CTV site followed by a similar planting at the PGC site. 

    On February 22, following the completion of the public civic memorial service and the laying of floral tributes at the memorial wall, there will be a tree planting on the North Bank of Oi Manawa.

    Oi Manawa - the Canterbury Earthquake National Memorial site, corner of Montreal St and Cambridge...
    Oi Manawa - the Canterbury Earthquake National Memorial site, corner of Montreal St and Cambridge Tce. Photo: Google
    Further events

    An ‘Earthquake Memorial Evensong’, which will include special prayers to mark the anniversary, will be held at Christ Church Cathedral from 5pm to 6pm on Sunday, February 21. It will include placing twigs of pohutukawa on the Kahikatea Memorial Sculpture in memory of those who died, or were injured on that day. Everyone is welcome to attend.

    A free concert - Ōtautahi Together - will be held on the Archery Lawn of the Botanic Gardens on Sunday, February 28, from 2pm to 4pm. The concert, which will conclude the commemorations, is set to feature Bic Runga and other Christchurch performers.  The Red Cross will be supporting the event, bringing its coffee making facility and barbecue.

    Prominent city landmarks, such as the Christchurch Art Gallery Te Puna o Waiwhetū and sculpture Vaka 'A Hina, will also be lit up in white to mark the anniversary.

    drivesouth-pow-generic-1_0.png

    ev-and-hybrid-banner-updated_0.jpg

     

     

    Advertisement

    postanote_header_620_x_80.png

    postanote_620_x_25.jpg

    Local trusted journalism matters - now more than ever

    As the Covid-19 pandemic brings the world into uncharted waters, Star Media journalists and photographers continue to report local stories that matter everyday - yours.

    For more than 152 years our journalists have provided Cantabrians with local news that can be trusted. It’s more important now than ever to keep Cantabrians connected.

    As our advertising has fallen during the pandemic, support from you our reader is crucial.

    You can help us continue to provide local news you can trust simply by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter