Commonwealth Games future questioned though City Mayor keen

Dick Tayler. 1974 Commonwealth Games : Getty Images.

The relevance of the Commonwealth and the future of the Commonwealth Games are under scrutiny after Victoria pulled the plug on the 2026 event.

The Games were set to be held across the Australian state, but now the state government says the $7 billion price tag is too expensive. Some wanted Aotearoa to step up to the start line and hold the Games, while others believed this was the beginning of the end.

The Victorian state government's decision to withdraw from hosting the 2026 event was due to major cost blow-outs - from the $2b originally forecast, to nearer $7b.

Premier Daniel Andrews said the price tag was too high for a 12-day sporting event. No other countries have bid for the 2026 Games.

STUFF Christchurch mayor Phil Mauger says the city wouldn’t need to find any more money to host the Commonwealth Games, as it already has sufficient facilities. (File photo)

However Christchurch Mayor Phil Mauger says Christchurch is can do it and 1974 Christchurch games 10,000 metre champion Dick Tayler also wants New Zealand to swoop in and save the day.

"I can understand, well, it just costs so much putting sporting events on nowadays," he said.

"My feeling is, we're not a big country, but I reckon we should be sharing something like that."

He believed New Zealand could host - and that it would be worth the effort.

"I just think 'here's a great opportunity for New Zealand [...] we've got the expertise so let's make use of it'."

Phi Mauger agreed adding the Metro sports and the stadium will be ready by 2026.

However NZOC chief executive Nicki Nicol yesterday ruled out Aotearoa hosting the games. Prime Minister Chris Hipkins said it was too short notice for New Zealand.

And AUT senior lecturer in sport leadership and management Dr Mel Johnston was not confident it would be a good idea to try.

"I think it would be a really hard ask," she said.

She did not doubt there would be conversations about whether the country could host, but said there was too much work to be done behind the scenes before it could happen.

Johnston said the Games themselves had too much competition.

"With such stretched resources at the moment, and so many other amazing major sport events, and even domestic sport events on at the moment, it really begs the question whether this is the start of the end," she said.

She said it was not all about sport - or even about money.

"That conversation has been going on for quite some time now, and I think of the bigger picture in terms of the role of the Commonwealth in today's society," she said.

Moss Burmester, who won gold at the 2006 Melbourne Games, was also wondering if the event had a future.

"If Victoria isn't going to do it now, then is this getting to the end of the Comm Games?" he said.

"I think they're struggling already, so what happens to it if they're not prepared to host it and someone doesn't pick it up, where does it get held, and does that spell the end of it?"

He hoped another Australian state might step up - if only for the sake of New Zealand athletes.

"The support for the Kiwis was super strong, and I have clear memories of a lot of family and friends being able to come and support, and watch us race," he said.

"It just made it incredible, so hopefully they can still have it in Australia."

For now, it is unclear if we will see New Zealand, or anyone, back at the podium in 2026.

By Finn Blackwell