Community board contests plan to carve out new ward boundaries

Mike Mora.

The Halswell-Hornby-Riccarton Community Board is contesting Christchurch City Council’s representation review final proposal, which it believes cuts apart areas that should stay united.

An appeal and objection submitted by the board last week said the balance of residents to representatives should not be the city council’s only objective.

“Both wards and community boards [need] to be based on distinct and recognisable current communities of interest,” the appeal stated.

The area bounded by Kotare and Totara Sts and Clyde Rd has been moved from the Riccarton Ward into the Fendalton Ward under the final proposal.

The board called this change odd, pointing out that the streets are just one or two blocks from Riccarton Rd.

It suggested the council balance the Riccarton Ward by keeping the area bordering Racecourse and Epsom Rds, Middlepark Rd and Yaldhurst Rd in the Hornby Ward, rather than including it in the Riccarton Ward as planned.

Also currently in the Hornby Ward but planned to become part of the Riccarton Ward is the area bounded by Epsom Rd, Middlepark Rd, Craven St and Main South Rd.

The board did not want this area to move either. It also asked that a small section bounded by Totara St and Kahu and Straven Rds stay in the Riccarton Ward.

“There is a strong connection of this area to the historic Riccarton House and Bush.”

Board chairman Mike Mora said in spite of wanting the “tweaks” made, the board is feeling positive.

The city council listened to its submission made in response to the initial proposal earlier this year and made adjustments to it, he said.

“It’s not huge. We had made a lot of gains from the first review.”

The local government commission will consider appeals and objections before issuing a make a final decision by April 2022.