Community boards draw up plans for the future

Photo: Getty

Christchurch's community boards have outlined their priority projects for next few years, including promoting a healthy environment, improving local infrastructure, and supporting community safety and well-being.

Many of the city’s seven boards have now adopted their 2020-2022 Community Board Plans, which outline up to nine priorities to focus on in their area.

The remaining boards will confirm their plans in the next few weeks.

The plans are developed every three years following input from local communities and stake holders after holding drop-in sessions and consultation.

This year, the boards had to revise their original plans due to the impact of COVID-19.

Christchurch City Council Community Governance Manager Matt McLintock says the boards have been pragmatic about taking into account the significant economic and social implications of the pandemic and looking at how they can help with recovery.

“The’ve done a great job of engaging with local residents, community groups and businesses to make sure they’re advocating for the most high priority issues. Community outcomes and a commitment to responding to change are key to the city’s wellbeing so these plans are really important.”

The plans will guide community board decisions on activities, projects and facilities, their input into development of new policies and strategies, and submissions on the council’s Annual Plan and Long Term Plan.

For example, some of the priorities listed in the Waitai/Coastal-Burwood Board plan include supporting the transformation and activation of the red zone, working with the council to improve service delivery at Taiora: QEII, and planning for a new community-led facility in the Burwood ward.

The Waimāero/Fendalton-Waimairi-Harewood Community Board outlines plans for a shared footpath on Gardiners Rd, the replacement or upgrade of public toilets at Bishopdale Mall, and upgrade of playing fields at Tulett Park along with an investigation into the possible use of land next to the park.

Te Pātaka o Rākaihautū/Banks Peninsula Community Board says it hopes to fund a cruise ship planner to help develop a short-term cruise ship plan to respond to changing visitor dynamics, advocate for freedom camping to be effectively managed, and see an economic development study carried out for Lyttelton’s town centre.