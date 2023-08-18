Community on edge after Yanfei Bao disappearance

The alleged murder of missing Christchurch real estate agent Yanfei Bao has prompted a community safety meeting amid increasing "anxiety".

Bao was last seen alive on July 19, when she arrived at a house for sale on Trevor St, Hornby, set to show a potential buyer through it.

A week later, her disappearance was upgraded to a homicide investigation.

On Tuesday, a 52-year-old Bryndwr man appeared in court charged with murder. He pleaded not guilty to murder, as well as an earlier charge of kidnapping, and has interim name suppression. Bao remains missing.

Increased unease in the aftermath of Bao’s disappearance has sparked a community safety meeting in Christchurch.

Led by the Asian Community Transformation Trust, the meeting will include speakers from Canterbury Neighbourhood Support, Safelet New Zealand as well as a consulting psychiatrist.

The trust’s manager Allen Hou told NZME the aim of the multi-agency meeting, which was open to everyone, was to try and help the community feel safer.

"There’s an increased unsettledness or anxiety," Hou said.

"We’ve heard a lot of similar stories in different ways, shape, and form that is basically saying are we safe? Could something just happen without us knowing … it really is impacting immigrant families, especially with children.

"It’s an opportunity for everyone to feel safe around each other and also see that there are people within the community who are concerned and want to build a safer community and neighbourhood so that we’re not alone in wanting to contribute towards a safer Christchurch as well."

The meeting will take place on August 26, at 182 The Runway Wigram, at 2pm.

Police reveal search for tracksuit, spade

Since Bao’s disappearance police have appeared to focus their efforts on the Halswell River and Lake Ellesmere using search experts over ground, water and in the sky.

On Tuesday, Detective Inspector Nicola Reeves said police were also appealing for information from the public in relation to a tracksuit, top, and spade.

"Police believe the items have been discarded in the Christchurch area sometime from approximately midday on Wednesday, July 19, to about 5pm Saturday, July 22," Reeves said.

"The spade is brand new.

"Anyone that saw someone acting in an unusual manner or can assist police in locating the whereabouts of the tracksuit, the top, and spade, is asked to please contact police."

Bao’s family earlier issued a statement thanking family, friends, and the general public for the "outpouring of kind words and unwavering support following the disappearance of their beloved wife and mother.

"The love and compassion displayed by fellow New Zealanders has been truly humbling, and the Bao family cannot express how grateful they are for all the generous donations made through Givealittle."

The family also expressed their "sincere appreciation" to the police for their "invaluable support and relentless dedication" in the search for Bao.

"The family urges anyone with information that could assist the police in locating Yanfei to come forward as soon as possible.

"Their only desire is to have her returned to them, so they can find closure and begin the grieving process."

The family also encouraged everyone to cherish their loved ones and express their feelings openly.

"Go home tonight and tell all those you hold dear that you love and cherish them," Bao’s husband Paul Gooch said.

Reeves earlier said staff were "dedicated" to piecing together the circumstances of the investigation.

Police remained interested in any information relating to sightings of a silver Mitsubishi sedan with the registration DPH101, particularly on July 20, the day after Bao was reported missing.

Bao was last seen about 10am on Trevor St in Hornby, where she was due to show a potential buyer through a home.

Anyone who saw Bao’s silver Nissan Dualis after 12.30pm and before 10.45pm on the day she disappeared is urged to contact police, she said. The car was seen on CCTV footage in Hornby’s Trevor St, where police forensic scene experts have been examining a house.

