Community group formed to help prevent crime in Christchurch suburbs

Photo: File / Getty Images

A Community Safety Initiative Working Group has been formed to help crack down on increasing crime across three Christchurch suburbs.

Avonhead, Russley and Bishopdale were identified as hot spots for vehicle-break ins, stolen cars, smashed windows and other petty crimes making residents feel unsafe.

Organised by Christchurch North Community Patrol and Neighbourhood Support Canterbury, with help from police and the Fendalton-Waimairi-Harewood Community Board, the group aims to tackle the issue.

Patrol chairman Sam Hall said partnering with Neighbourhood Support means residents on the ground can provide information about incidents that patrol volunteers were unaware of.

Support members knew their neighbourhoods better, which provided a much better picture for patrollers to relay timely and accurate information to police.

“It’s hard to say if it’s an increase, it moves from area to area. People seem to target [places] within two to 5km of where they’re living,” he said.

“Most of it is people breaking into cars, smashing windows and stolen cars. The Avonhead community are getting concerned about crime in the area, so we’ve been patrolling hot spots heavily in the past couple of months.”

The group is in its early stages.

Initial meetings determined possible next steps, like facilitating informal feedback from communities who could self-identify hot spots to focus on.

Police statistics did not clearly show an increase, but mounting posts on neighbourhood Facebook groups conveyed a different story.

While it was being reported on social media, it was not necessarily being reported to more official sources.

Having a dedicated group with links to community organisations and police meant it provided a different way for residents to report crimes, while learning how to keep themselves safe and getting to know their neighbours.

“These meetings are for us to brainstorm and get feedback from people on the ground. Police are so busy nowadays, so that’s where the community patrol comes in,” Hall said.