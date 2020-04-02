Community worker urges kindness and support during lockdown

Kindness has been an important theme among New Zealanders as the country comes together to fight a common enemy - the Covid-19 pandemic.

For Damian Ardell, of Belfast, the importance of spreading kindness and support to others isn't new to him, as a community worker for the people of northwest Christchurch.

Mr Ardell has been involved with the Papanui Baptist Freedom Trust for a number of years - a community development organisation that aims to grow caring communities, giving those who need it most the chance to belong and contribute to their community.

Now more than ever, he believed it was important for people to work together to get through the coming weeks.

"Be patient and considerate to those you're with and accept that everyone is finding this difficult. Don't suffer in silence, if you're struggling, do reach out," he said.

"You might not be able to reach out physically, but do ring, email or Facebook someone. There are hundreds and thousands of people willing to support you."

The passion of service has been a priority for Mr Ardell ever since he was 16-years-old, where he started volunteering for St Vincent de Paul and became heavily involved in community development and social services.

"It's always been a passion of mine. I've always looked for opportunities to work with people, particularly those who find life more difficult than others and need extra love and support," he said.

During his time as a community worker he has seen people "completely transform" their situation which was a rewarding experience for him.

"They went from very depressed, stuck at home with no real hope for themselves. But once they had social and practical support, they've been able to gradually increase their skills - some even became volunteers themselves."

Battles with depression and anxiety were something Mr Ardell was very familiar with, which he said was the main motivator behind why he chose to dedicate his life in service of his community - a theme synonymous with his Christian faith.

After hitting rock bottom 10 years ago, he was thankful for those who rallied behind him during the darkest of times.

GIVING BACK: Community worker Damian Ardell (right) with Chloe and Malachi (middle) and Alyssa McGaughey of Kainga Ora serve breakfast at one of their many community events. Photo: Supplied

Said Mr Ardell: "There were a few periods in my life where things have really come unstuck, I ended up feeling pretty low and everything collapsed around me. I lost my own confidence to be of value to anyone.

"I really see the value of people who have reached out to me, stuck with me through thick and thin and gave me hope. It has made a vital difference in my life."

The trust holds community events and provides support in a number of ways including food bank deliveries, school breakfasts and general pastoral care.

Over the lockdown, Mr Ardell will be lending a hand to those who need food delivered to their houses and offering words of wisdom and support over the phone for the community if they need.

"The kind of support we offer is the kind that made a big difference to me when I've been through bad times in my own life."