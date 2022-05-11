Compositions inspired by sounds from the ice

Kayaking the Antarctic Peninsula has helped one young woman take her music to the next level – and to audiences around the world.

On Thursday from 6-7.15pm, Christchurch-based Antarctic Heritage Trust will present Ihlara McIndoe’s five compositions, inspired by her expedition to the ice in 2020.

A Musical Journey To Antarctica, an online concert for a worldwide audience, will feature performers Mark Menzies, Professor of Music and Head of Performance at Canterbury University on viola and violin, UC performance students Mekaela Fleener on violin and Marlene Cooper on flute, and Chris Everest from the New Zealand School of Music on guitar.

McIndoe, NZSO National Youth Orchestra composer-in-residence for 2021, travelled to the Antarctic Peninsula on an Antarctic Heritage Trust inspiring explorers expedition in 2020.

While there, she collected sound samples from her travels, including sounds from ice, wind, water and wildlife.

McIndoe, 24, said the experience gave her a new appreciation of how music and exploration can combine to inspire.

"The whole experience was completely moving.

"I was fuelled by conversations we had during our travels and the sense of how small humans are, yet how massive our impact can have on this earth.

"I really wanted that to resonate in these compositions and for those listening to really get a sense of what it’s like to be in Antarctica, while encouraging people to reflect on preservation and exploration of our natural world."

The compositions are accompanied by visuals of Antarctica, which were captured by renowned filmmaker and photographer Anthony Powell.

• To watch to the concert online, register to receive the livestream link here.