Concept designs for $37.5m Hornby centre approved

Christchurch City Council has approved the concept designs for the new Hornby centre set to be built on the east side of Kyle Park.

The council is investing $35.7 million into the multi-use centre to meet the community and recreational needs of the growing population living in the south-west of Christchurch.

"The new Hornby centre will be an important asset for the community and will help plug a gap in our network of community and recreation facilities across the city," said Mayor Lianne Dalziel.

"The Hornby community have been pushing for many years for this type of facility and I am delighted that we are a step closer to being able to give it to them.

"The approval of the concept designs today means that we are on track to get construction under way next year."

Architectural firm Warren and Mahoney developed the concept designs for the 4000 square metre Hornby Centre following discussions with the community.

The new centre will have a range of community and recreational spaces, including a library, a lane pool, a learn-to-swim pool, a toddlers’ wet play area, a spa pool and a customer services zone.

There is also an expresso bar, a creative activities room, and multipurpose rooms that community groups can use for meetings.

A hydrotherapy pool could be included in the facility at a later date. It is not currently in the scope of the project, but the Greater Hornby Residents Association and Hornby Rotary are coordinating a community fundraising effort so one can be added.

With the concept design for the Hornby Centre now approved, work can begin on the detailed design. The procurement plan will go to the Council's Finance & Performance Committee on 5 November for final approval.

Construction is due to start by mid-2021. It is anticipated the Hornby Centre will open in late 2022.